BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting on Allen Street in July 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Jose A. Castillo pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to:

One count of first-degree attempted assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree assault

The district attorney's office said on July 8, 2021 Castillo fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun at two men on Allen Street near Irving Place and then rode away on a bike. The victims were transported to ECMC, one suffered multiple serious physical injuries and the other was treated and released. Castillo was arrested on Schiller Street on July 15, 2021 and he was found in possession of an illegal handgun.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on August 12. He remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.