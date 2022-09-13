Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges in connection to fatal shooting inside Fisher Street home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred inside a Fisher Street home in March.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Kel Leed D. Alexander pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The district attorney's office said on March 4, 2022 Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy by firing a single shot from an illegal shotgun that hit the victim in the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of Alexander's home on Fisher Street in Buffalo.

Alexander was remanded pending sentence and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 10.