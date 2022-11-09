Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges, committed two separate crimes on the same day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

The district attorney's office said on October 1, 2019, 20-year-old Jason Washington fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon at a home on Ruspin Avenue in the City of Buffalo. No one was injured but the house was damaged. Later that same day, Washington pointed a gun at a man standing outside of a house on LaSalle Avenue and attempted to force him inside with the intent to commit a burglary.

Washington will be sentenced as a second felony offender on January 13. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.