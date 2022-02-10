Buffalo man pleads guilty to charge in connection to hit-and-run crash in October 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection to a hit-and-run crash in October 2020 on Seneca Street.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 24-year-old Haitham Kassem pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury.

According to the district attorney's office, on October 20, 2020 Kassem was driving south on Seneca Street in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of the road after crossing the street near Princeton Place. Kassem stopped, but then drove away without reporting the incident to police. The victim, a 63-year-old man from Buffalo, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries which included a fractured femur and pelvis. He has had multiple surgeries and continues to recover.

Kassem faces is scheduled to be sentenced May 4, he faces a maximum of four years in prison and remains released on his own recognizance.