Buffalo man pleads guilty to charge in connection to death of pedestrian on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Curtis L. Hall, Jr. of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide.

The district attorney's office said on December 15, 2023, Hall was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he hit a pedestrian on the 1000 block of William Street in Buffalo. The victim, 69-year-old Michael T. Cosgrove, was crossing the street at the time of the incident and died at the scene.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29. He faces a maximum of four years in prison and remains released on bail set at $7,500 cash, bond or partially secured bond.