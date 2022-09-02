Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

Posted at 4:17 PM, Sep 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to burglary.

61-year-old Edward Jackson was arrested on February 15, 2021, after unlawfully entering an apartment on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and allegedly opening a bedroom drawer.

Jackson pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of burglary in the third degree and faces a maximum of 7 years in prison as a second felony offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 4 at 9:30 a.m.

