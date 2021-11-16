Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted sexual abuse of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 38-year-old Antoniel I. Colon pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office, Colon admitted to attempting to engage in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13-years-old. The incidents occurred between July 11, 2017 and May 28, 2019 at a location in Buffalo.

Colon faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, he is scheduled to be sentenced as a second violent offender January 5, 2022 and he remains held without bail.