Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder, shot at Buffalo police officers in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and gun charges for shooting at Buffalo police officers in April 2019.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 25-year-old Robert B. McBride pleaded guilty Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said around 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2019 police were on routine patrol in the area of Lang and Newburgh Avenues when they were approached by a resident who said he heard a gunshot fired after he witnessed a man attempting to break into his daughter’s vehicle. McBride matched the description of the suspect provided by the resident and police approached him shortly after on Courtland Avenue.

According to the district attorney's office when the officers approached McBride he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers and fled. After fleeing a short distance away he fired multiple shots in the direction of the officers. No officers were injured and an illegal handgun linked to McBride through DNA was recovered.

He continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 23.