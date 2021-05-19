Watch
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in October 2020 shooting

Posted at 3:12 PM, May 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with an October 2020 shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Ivan Gilbert pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

The district attorney's office says on October 14, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Gilbert fired shots from an illegal pistol into a vehicle outside of a store on East Amherst Street. A person in the passenger seat was shot once in the neck but survived and a 4-year-old child in the backseat was unharmed. Officials say Gilbert fired the shots with intent to cause the victim's death.

Gilbert was located a short time later attempting to discard the illegal weapon, he was linked to the weapon through DNA evidence.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced June 29, he remains held without bail.

