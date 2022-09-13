Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting on Pearl Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a shooting on Pearl Street in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on May 21, 2022, Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in Buffalo.

A 25-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was shot and treated at ECMC for serious injuries to her leg. A 23-year-old man who was on the opposite side of the street was also shot and he was taken to ECMC to be treated for a gunshot wound to his hip.

Mickens continues to remain held without bail, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 20. The case against his co-defendant, 24-year-old Dalton O. Edge, Jr. remains pending.