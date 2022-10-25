Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting on Hopkins Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hopkins Street and possession of an illegal gun in a separate incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old David J. Smith pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on March 24, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers witnessed Smith driving a vehicle the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge and conducted a traffic stop. While conducting the stop, agents saw a handgun in plain view on the floor of the backseat. The gun was recovered and discovered to be an illegal, loaded handgun. Smith was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and released after posting bail set at $10,000 cash, bond, property or partially secured bond.

On May 31, 2022, Smith fired multiple shots into a store on the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Buffalo. A victim was shot and taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his lower leg and foot. Smith was later arrested and was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, he remains held without bail.