Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting an FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that 27-year-old Tyler Collins pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to assaulting a federal officer and causing a bodily injury.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on July 12, 2022, Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo main office but was denied entry by security guards. Three federal agents walking back to the main office encountered Collins yelling into the intercom system and banging on the door demanding entry. One of the agents attempted to calm Collins down and he was punched. Collins fled on Elmwood Avenue and was later taken into custody.

Collins faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.