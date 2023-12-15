Buffalo man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Marcus D. Edwards of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The district attorney's office said on July 31, 2022, Edwards, while under the influence of alcohol, was operating a Jeep Grand Cherokee at a high rate of speed on Broadway when he drove through the intersection of Bailey Avenue and caused a collision with a Jeep Liberty that had right-of-way while turning onto Broadway.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 68-year-old Nathaniel Robinson, Sr., and his passenger, 35-year-old Sherry J. Lewis, were killed in the crash.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2, 2024, and continues to be held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.