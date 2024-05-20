Buffalo man pleads guilty manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in April 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Ryan M. Crawford of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on April 2, 2023, Crawford shot 38-year-old Duryll Anderson with an illegal gun on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Anderson was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He remains held without bail.