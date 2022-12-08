Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal shooting on Keppel Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Steven L. Tyler pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting on Keppel Street in November 2021.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 2, 2021 Tyler shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram outside of a residence on Keppel Street. Ingram died at the scene.

The district attorney's office said Tyler faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and he is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27, 2023. He continues to remain held without bail.