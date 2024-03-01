Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty in connection to rape in December 2023

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 01, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Rickey D. Roberts, Jr. of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree rape.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 8, 2023, Roberts approached the victim, who was unknown to him, and claimed he had a gun and forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim while threatening physical harm. The victim was able to seek help from Good Samaritans after the assault.

Roberts faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19. He continues to be held without bail and a temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in place.

