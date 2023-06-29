Buffalo man pleads guilty as accomplice in double shooting that killed 16-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the defendant, 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza, unlawfully entered a Buffalo home with his accomplice, a juvenile offender.

Once inside, the juvenile, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, intentionally shot two teenagers with an illegal ghost gun.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene. Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to ECMC where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

The juvenile, who is now 16 years old, pleaded guilty to now count of murder in the second degree in October 2022. He is currently serving 12 years to life in prison.

Manirakiza will face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023. He continues to be held without bail.