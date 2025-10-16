Buffalo man pleads guilty after driving drunk and killing his passenger in high-speed crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Alexander Kozak of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide on Wednesday.

The DA said that on July 20, 2024, Kozak was driving a modified 1992 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when he lost control and crashed into a tree on Arthur Street near Tonawanda Street in Buffalo. Kozak was taken to ECMC where he was treated for injuries. His front seat passenger, 30-year-old Sommer Lynn Toth, died at the scene.

Kozak faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14, 2026.

According to the DA, prosecutors asked the Court to remand Kozak pending sentence. He remains released on previously posted bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.