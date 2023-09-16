Watch Now
Buffalo man killed in shooting on Allen Street

WKBW
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 13:02:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot on Allen Street early Saturday morning.

The shooting incident took place at 4 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Allen Street.

Police say a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot outside during an altercation with other individuals. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have more information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

