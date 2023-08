BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Broadway and Krettner Street.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Police said a 38-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.