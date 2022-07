WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on Transit Road near the Eastern Hills Mall on Friday.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. and according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Diallo Hammond of Buffalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.