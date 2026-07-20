Buffalo man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-90 in Town of Evans

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer Sunday morning in the Town of Evans.

New York State Police said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-90 eastbound. An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Andre R. Akin was driving in the passing lane when he drifted into the driving lane and hit the tractor-trailer driven by 28-year-old Dru Montae Chism of Belleville, Illinois.

According to state police, both vehicles hit a guide rail, and the tractor-trailer then hit Akin's Kia sedan. There were no signs of impairment.

State Police said Akin died at the scene. Chism was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.