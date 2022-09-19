Buffalo man indicted on one count of second-degree murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 16, 2021, 20-year-old Javair D. Walker allegedly fired one shot from an illegal gun into a crowd of people during a fight near Page Street and Lawn Avenue in Buffalo.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was hit in the chest by gunfire. She was taken to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

Walker was found in the Cleveland, Ohio area by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Walker waived extradition and was brought back to Western New York last week.

Walker is currently being held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

