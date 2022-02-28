Buffalo man indicted on murder charge in connection to shooting in May 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Grimes Street in May 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 31-year-old Jonathan Williams, also known as “Blaze,” was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said on May 16, 2021 Williams allegedly intentionally shot 48-year-old Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern on Grimes Street. Martin died at the scene.

Williams' next court date has not yet been scheduled and he was held without bail. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.