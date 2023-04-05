Buffalo man indicted on murder charge in connection to fatal shooting on E. Ferry Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 39-year-old Louis C. Goforth of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on January 22, Goforth allegedly shot 39-year-old Mario Saddler on the 200 block of East Ferry Street. Saddler died at the scene.

Goforth is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on May 18. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Goforth continues to be held without bail.