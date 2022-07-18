BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing murder and assault charges in connection to a fatal stabbing in June.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Joshua Eddy was arraigned Monday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.

The district attorney's office said on June 26 Eddy allegedly stabbed two victims with a knife during an altercation in the area of Ideal and East Lovejoy Streets. One victim, a 27-year-old male, was taken to ECMC for an injury to his upper leg. The other victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back and taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Eddy is scheduled to return on August 9 for a pre-trial conference and he continues to remain held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.