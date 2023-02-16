Buffalo man indicted for killing one and injuring another in Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Jerry L. Simpson was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Simpson is accused of shooting two people with an illegal weapon January 5 on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue near Olympic Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The district attorney's office said 37-year-old Jermaine Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man was taken to ECMC for injuries to his legs.

Simpson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to return March 29 for a pre-trial conference. He continues to be held without bail.