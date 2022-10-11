Buffalo man indicted for beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Abouycea D. Thornton was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

Thornton is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her new boyfriend with a metal pipe on September 17 on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue near Bailey Avenue. The district attorney's office said Thornton allegedly committed the attack while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection issued on behalf of the female victim.

Both victims were taken to ECMC. The 29-year-old male died from his injuries and the female victim was treated for injuries to her arm and released from the hospital.

Thornton is scheduled to return on November 10 for a pre-trial conference and continues to remain held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.