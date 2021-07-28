Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting and killing man inside convenience store

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:10:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been indicted for allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a convenience store in January.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Rickey L. Bryant was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Bryant allegedly shot 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard multiple times with an illegal firearm on January 19 inside a convenience store on Doat Street. Rookard died from his injuries.

Bryant was remanded without bail and return date has not been scheduled at this time, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716