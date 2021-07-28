Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting and killing man inside convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been indicted for allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a convenience store in January.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Rickey L. Bryant was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Bryant allegedly shot 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard multiple times with an illegal firearm on January 19 inside a convenience store on Doat Street. Rookard died from his injuries.

Bryant was remanded without bail and return date has not been scheduled at this time, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.