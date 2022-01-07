Buffalo man indicted for allegedly killing girlfriend's baby in Town of Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Buffalo man has been indicted for allegedly killing his girlfriend's baby in the Town of Tonawanda.

Investigators say 20-year-old Nasir Jackson was babysitting seventh-month-old Ocean Reed in the Town of Tonawanda on December 10, where he is accused of injuring the boy.

Reed was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he was unresponsive and died.

Jackson was indicted on a second degree murder charge.

If convicted he faces maximum of 25 years to life in prison.