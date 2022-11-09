Buffalo man indicted after allegedly assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of assault in the second degree.

On Sept. 27, 2022, the defendant, 38-year-old Londarr S. Ward, allegedly assaulted his defense attorney during a meeting at the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Ward allegedly punched his attorney multiple times with a closed fist. The attorney suffered multiple injuries to his face, left shoulder, and chest.

If convicted of the assault charge, Ward will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Ward was originally in custody on separate criminal charges, including four counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

On four separate occasions from Feb. 22, 2021, to March 7, 2021, Ward allegedly stole cash and scratch-off lottery tickets from four different gas stations in the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga.

If Ward is convicted of one count of robbery in the first degree, he will face a maximum of sentence of 25 years in prison. If convicted of two or more counts of robbery in the first degree, Ward will face a maximum of 50 years in prison.

Ward will return to court on Nov. 23 for a pre-trial conference on both cases. He continues to be held without bail.