BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on East Delavan early Sunday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound. According to police, he was shot inside of a house on the 1300 block of East Delavan during some type of party.

He is listed in critical condition at ECMC, police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.