Buffalo man headed to prison for selling butyryl fentanyl, caused deaths of two people

Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 11:17:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700.

The defendant, Nino Buggs, was sentenced to 168 months or 14 years in prison.

On March 20, 2017, Buggs sold fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl, and U-47700, a synthetic opioid to one of the victims, who has only been identified as "M.B."

The victim intravenously injected the drugs, and was later found unconscious and unresponsive in a Tonawanda residence. An examination performed on M.B later found that the victim died from acute intoxication through the combined effects of fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl, U-47700, and clonazepam.

The second victim, identified as "H.W.", bought heroin from Buggs on Aug. 24, 2017. That evening, the victim intravenously injected the heroin and was later found dead at a Richmond Avenue residence in Buffalo. H.W was declared to have died from heroin intoxication.

A search warrant was executed at Buggs' Roesch Avenue home on Aug. 24. Investigators seized quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, cell phones, drug packaging, ammunition, diluent, and a scale and strainer which both contained drug residue.

