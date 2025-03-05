Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man gets 25 years to life for killing two people on East Utica Street

utica street thumb.jpg
WKBW
utica street thumb.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting and killing two people last year.

James B. White, Jr. has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for a deadly shooting on East Utica Street on January 2, 2024.

White used an illegal gun to shoot 29-year-old David Honer and 24-year-old John DeShon Gibson on a front porch. Honer died at the scene, while DeShon Gibson was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

The shooting happened during a fight involving several other people. White and his co-defendants arrived at the scene together and took off after the shooting. The co-defendants, Jaylin Scott, Teffany Nance and LaShawn Taylor, have pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app