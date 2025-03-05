Buffalo man gets 25 years to life for killing two people on East Utica Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting and killing two people last year.

James B. White, Jr. has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for a deadly shooting on East Utica Street on January 2, 2024.

White used an illegal gun to shoot 29-year-old David Honer and 24-year-old John DeShon Gibson on a front porch. Honer died at the scene, while DeShon Gibson was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

The shooting happened during a fight involving several other people. White and his co-defendants arrived at the scene together and took off after the shooting. The co-defendants, Jaylin Scott, Teffany Nance and LaShawn Taylor, have pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime.

