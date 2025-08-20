Buffalo man gets 25 to life for sexually assaulting a child multiple times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child multiple times over the course of a five-year period.

50-year-old Wayne Paveljack was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child.

Between June 2019 and July 2024, Paveljack sexually assaulted a child on multiple occasions in the City of Buffalo. The defendant is a registered sex offender and was known to the victim.

In May, a jury found Paveljack guilty after deliberating for three days following a four-day trial.

An order of protection issued on behalf of the victim will remain in effect until 2124.