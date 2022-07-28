Buffalo man found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that a jury found 28-year-old Mohamed Nasir, also known as “Cash” or “Uncle Cash,” guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child Thursday after less than three hours of deliberation following a three-day trial. Nasir was acquitted of all other counts in the indictment against him.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Nasir's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been found guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to the district attorney's office, in December 2020 Nasir engaged in sexual conduct with a child who was less than 11 years old at a residence in Buffalo. Nasir was known to the victim.

He continues to remain held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on August 31.