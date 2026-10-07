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Buffalo man found guilty of killing his infant son

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found 28-year-old Elijha Q. Rogers of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On May 23, 2025, 3-month-old Kanai James Cureton was found dead at a home on the 300 block of Tonawanda Street. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

The district attorney's office said Rogers did not try to get help for eight hours.

Rogers faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in December. He remains held without bail.

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