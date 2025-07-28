Buffalo man found guilty of 2023 murder in Willert Park neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces up to life in prison for shooting and killing a man in the Willert Park neighborhood in 2023.

A jury has found 42-year-old Ernest Brown guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree. The jury rendered its decision on Friday afternoon after deliberating for two hours following a five-day trial.

Three people were shot on July 22, 2023, on Genesee Street near Mortimer Street. Two of the victims were taken to ECMC and survived. The third victim, 31-year-old Devin Lockwood, died at the scene.

Brown faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in September.

26-year-old Twandrell Dean, a co-defendant in this case, pleaded guilty in November to one count of Manslaughter for his role in the homicide. He will be sentenced in August.