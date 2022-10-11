Buffalo man found guilty in cold case homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo jury found a man guilty of one count of murder in the second degree after three hours of deliberation Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1978, 63-year-old John M. Sauberan of Buffalo entered the victim's home and stabbed 19-year-old Linda Tschari multiple times, causing her death

Tschari's brother went to check on the victim later that day and found her deceased in the living room.

Sauberan was eventually linked to the crime through DNA evidence after his profile was uploaded to a national database after being convicted of a crime in another state.

No evidence was found that Sauberan was known to the victim.

Sauberan will face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison during his sentencing on Dec. 13, 2022.

