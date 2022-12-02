Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man outside of his apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Feb. 13, 2022, 37-year-old Damien A. Morris left his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the victim in the parking lot.

Morris suspected that the victim was breaking into vehicles. During the confrontation, Morris shot the victim once with his legally-owned handgun.

The victim, a 49-year-old homeless man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Morris was arraigned the next day in Buffalo City Court and released on $25,000 bail.

Morris will face a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb.14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. He is currently released on a previously posted bail.