Buffalo man facing weapons charges after execution of child pornography search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man faces weapons charges after the execution of a child pornography search warrant on Wednesday.
According to police, a child pornography search warrant was executed on Benzinger Street. The target of the investigation was 49-year-old Brian J. Schueler and he was taken into custody without incident.
Police said following was secured from the residence according to police:
- 14 computer-related items
- Four assault rifles
- Two handguns
- Nine high-capacity magazines
- A bulletproof vest
- Approximately 1 gram of cocaine
Schueler was arrested on the following charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (one count — loaded weapon)
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five or more firearms)
- Third-degree criminal possession of weapon (four counts — assault weapons)
- Third-degree criminal possession of weapon (nine counts — large capacity magazines)
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Unlawful purchase of body armor
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance