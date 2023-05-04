Watch Now
Buffalo man facing weapons charges after execution of child pornography search warrant

New York State police
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man faces weapons charges after the execution of a child pornography search warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, a child pornography search warrant was executed on Benzinger Street. The target of the investigation was 49-year-old Brian J. Schueler and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said following was secured from the residence according to police:

  • 14 computer-related items
  • Four assault rifles
  • Two handguns
  • Nine high-capacity magazines
  • A bulletproof vest
  • Approximately 1 gram of cocaine

Schueler was arrested on the following charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (one count — loaded weapon)
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five or more firearms)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of weapon (four counts — assault weapons)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of weapon (nine counts — large capacity magazines)
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful purchase of body armor
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
