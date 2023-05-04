Buffalo man facing weapons charges after execution of child pornography search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man faces weapons charges after the execution of a child pornography search warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, a child pornography search warrant was executed on Benzinger Street. The target of the investigation was 49-year-old Brian J. Schueler and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said following was secured from the residence according to police:



14 computer-related items

Four assault rifles

Two handguns

Nine high-capacity magazines

A bulletproof vest

Approximately 1 gram of cocaine

Schueler was arrested on the following charges: