Buffalo man facing vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges in fatal crash on McKinley Parkway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges in connection to a fatal crash on McKinley Parkway on March 18.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Paul D. McCaslin was arraigned on Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

According to the district attorney's office, McCaslin is accused of crashing his vehicle into several trees on McKinley Parkway leading to the death of Christopher Kleinbach.

McCaslin was scheduled to return Thursday for a felony hearing but it was rescheduled because he remains at ECMC for medical treatment.

The district attorney's office said bail was set at $15,000 “A” or $40,000 “B” or “E” and was posted by McCaslin.