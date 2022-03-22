Buffalo man facing several charges in connection to crash that killed six-month-old child in another vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges in connection to a crash that killed a six-month-old child in another vehicle in December 2021.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 19-year-old Gino M. Cesar was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with the following:
- One count of manslaughter in the second degree
- One count of criminally negligent homicide
- One count of assault in the second degree
- One count of reckless driving
According to the district attorney's office, on December 13, 2021 Cesar was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Genesee Street when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and caused a collision with another vehicle.
There were four people in the vehicle Cesar collided with. He is accused of recklessly causing the death of a 6-month-old child who was a passenger and recklessly causing physical injury to a second passenger. The driver and a third passenger suffered minor injuries. Cesar and his three passengers suffered minor injuries.
He is scheduled to return May 5 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail.