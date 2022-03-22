Buffalo man facing several charges in connection to crash that killed six-month-old child in another vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges in connection to a crash that killed a six-month-old child in another vehicle in December 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 19-year-old Gino M. Cesar was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with the following:

One count of manslaughter in the second degree

One count of criminally negligent homicide

One count of assault in the second degree

One count of reckless driving

According to the district attorney's office, on December 13, 2021 Cesar was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Genesee Street when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and caused a collision with another vehicle.

There were four people in the vehicle Cesar collided with. He is accused of recklessly causing the death of a 6-month-old child who was a passenger and recklessly causing physical injury to a second passenger. The driver and a third passenger suffered minor injuries. Cesar and his three passengers suffered minor injuries.

He is scheduled to return May 5 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail.