Buffalo man facing second-degree murder charge in connection to fatal shooting on E. Ferry Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Louis C. Goforth of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder

Goforth is accused of intentionally shooting a 39-year-old man on the 200 block of East Ferry Street. The man died at the scene.

He is scheduled to return on March 15 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.