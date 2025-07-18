Buffalo man facing murder charge in shooting on Roslyn Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting on Roslyn Street earlier this year.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Jaquan Terry was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Terry is accused of shooting 32-year-old Danthony Barron while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Roslyn Street on January 19, 2025. Barron died near the scene after driving a short distance.

Terry was held without bail, and a return date has not been scheduled.