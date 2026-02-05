Buffalo man facing murder charge in deadly shooting on Bailey Avenue in November 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting on Bailey Avenue in November 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Kwincie McCullough was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McCullough is accused of intentionally shooting 22-year-old Marshawn Small with an illegal gun during an altercation on Bailey Avenue near Schreck Avenue in Buffalo on November 22, 2025. Small was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

McCullough was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.