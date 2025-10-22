Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection with the death of his infant son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office announced that 27-year-old Elijah Q. Rogers was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the DA, on May 23, 2025, police and paramedics responded to a residence on the 300 block of Tonawanda Street in Buffalo after receiving a 911 call for a report of an unresponsive infant. The victim, 3-month-old Kanai James Cureton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA said Rogers is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk and caused the death of his infant son.

Rogers was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, Rogers faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

