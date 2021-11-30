Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection with death of estranged wife's father

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his estranged wife's father.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 39-year-old Mohammed Mia was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:



Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

Three counts of Burglary in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class “D” felony)

One count of Assault in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

The district attorney's office said on October 24 Mia allegedly unlawfully entered his estranged wife's home on Manhart Street, knowingly in violation of an order of protection, with the intent to commit a crime. Mia allegedly attempted to intentionally cause the death of his estranged wife by slapping, punching and choking her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her during the attack.

According to the district attorney's office, Mia is also accused of causing physical injuries to his estranged wife's parents as they attempted to intervene. Mia allegedly punched and kicked his estranged wife's father repeatedly after throwing him to the floor and punched and slapped her mother.

After the attacks, Mia allegedly fled the scene and 911 was called.

The district attorney's office said when paramedics arrived the father was unconscious and he was taken to ECMC with severe head trauma. Mia's estranged wife and her mother were also taken to ECMC to be treated for cuts and bruises to their face and body as well as broken teeth. Mia was taken into custody later that day, he allegedly went to the E-District police station to report he was attacked by the victims.

He was initially charged with multiple offenses and was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on October 25 and held on $25,000 bail. He was scheduled to return on October 29 for a felony hearing.

According to the district attorney's office Mia's estranged wife's father, identified as 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, died from his injuries on October 27. Mia's felony hearing on October 29 was adjourned and re-scheduled for November. The case was then presented to a Grand Jury and Mia was indicted on seven felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to return December 21 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail.

The judge issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victims that remains in effect for one year.

Mia faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. He also has a pending case in Buffalo City Court for a domestic violence-related incident involving his estranged wife in September. He faces one count of harassment in the second degree in that case and there was an order of protection issued by the judge which Mia is accused of violating when he allegedly attacked the victim and her parents in October.