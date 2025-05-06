Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to William Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges following a shooting on William Street in April.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Mikel L. Lowe was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said that on April 19, Lowe shot 36-year-old Deval Watkins with an illegal handgun in a parking lot on the 400 block of William Street near Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Watkins died at the scene.

Lowe was held without bail and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.