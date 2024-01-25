Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to shooting on Grider Street in December 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Thierry Bikorimana of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of petit larceny.

On December 10, 2023, Bikorimana allegedly intentionally shot 44-year-old Demarkus Hodge with an illegal gun while inside a residence on the 300 block of Grider Street. The district attorney's office said after allegedly committing the homicide, Bikorimana is accused of stealing Hodge's television, a BB gun, and his vehicle. Buffalo Police officers later found Hodge dead inside the basement of his home.

Bikorimana is scheduled to return on February 27 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail.